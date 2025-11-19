Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
12h

I think civil war is emminent. Patriots must unite, prepare,and most of all PRAY! As of now God's prophecies are surfacing. Get right with GOD!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture