A new marker for an old site

(WDEL) - Delaware State Parks unveiled a new historical marker in Delaware City on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The marker commemorates Fort Delaware State Park, which was built in the mid-1800s as a coastal fortification to protect the ports of Wilmington and Philadelphia.

It then became a major prisoner of war encampment during the Civil War with over 30-thousand Confederate soldiers being housed - about 24-hundred of them did not survive.

After World War II the fort was turned over to…

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