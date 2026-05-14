Infamous yankee Prison Camp Gets New Recognition (DL)
A new marker for an old site
A new marker for an old site
(WDEL) - Delaware State Parks unveiled a new historical marker in Delaware City on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
The marker commemorates Fort Delaware State Park, which was built in the mid-1800s as a coastal fortification to protect the ports of Wilmington and Philadelphia.
It then became a major prisoner of war encampment during the Civil War with over 30-thousand Confederate soldiers being housed - about 24-hundred of them did not survive.
After World War II the fort was turned over to…
Evil war of northern aggression and they celebrate so much death I will remember this so we know where to go with our torches