Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
4h

It's not AMERICANS it's UNLGBTQ-P MORONS

Reply
Share
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
4h

The question is where is all the dictates coming from

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture