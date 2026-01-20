Don’t be surprised if a lot of people answer “No”

(It took me a while to find it in the que but here is another great article by Mr. Don Smith over on Confederate Honor. It just shows the madness rampant out there. Someone recently sent me a video claiming that it is illegal and ‘banned’ to produce or have Toy Soldiers where the flag-bearer carries the Confederate Battle Flag. IT IS NOT. For a moment at least, we still have a 1st Amendment. - DD)

(Confederate Honor) - The Princess Anne Confederate memorial has been rescued from storage in Virginia, and is now on display again—-on private property. (Link to story here). It used to be at the county courthouse—-on public property—-until the wokeists took it down.

Don’t be surprised if a lot of Americans, especially folks who have no tie to Civil War heritage, believe that We The People have already had a grand national discussion on the place of Confederate heritage in public spaces—-and the result of that discussion was some grand consensus that it’s no longer acceptable to honor Confederates in public. They can be honored in the shadows, out of the public eye, on private property. But not in public, or by any government authority.

The Naming Commission’s Preface flat out says that the United States Congress has determined that Confederates no longer warrant commemoration from the War Department. That sounds damning when you hear it. The War Department and the American military are some of our country’s cornerstone institutions. If average Americans hear that THEY have determined that Confederates are unworthy of commemoration, that’s going to carry a lot of weight. Don’t be surprised if average Americans make an understandable logic leap, and conclude that We the People have decided that Confederates do not warrant commemoration from ANY public entity. That it’s a settled matter.

And, where will that leave us?

How will communities who still have Confederate statues in public places withstand the inevitable, expensive legal challenges…

