What some immigrants could lose if Alberta votes yes to Danielle Smith’s questions. Decoding the confusing and overlapping issues affecting temporary residents on the Oct. 19 ballot

(Just why should an ‘immigrant’ have any say in the matter of ALBERTA’s independence? Or anyone else’s? - DD)

(Jason Markusoff · CBC News) - If Albertans vote yes to the five immigration questions on this fall’s referendum, many of Alberta’s 260,000 temporary workers and other non-permanent residents could lose their health and education coverage — while all the rest could have to pay access fees on top of the taxes they pay.

When it comes to the most prominent question on Alberta’s Oct. 19 ballot, Premier Danielle Smith has said she is against separating. But she endorses and has vowed to campaign for the other nine questions she’s put to Albertans on immigration and constitutional reform.

She’s pitched them as a third-way option for supporters to express frustration with Ottawa without going as far as endorsing secession.

“If you want to send a message, you should vote for the nine other questions. Give us a mandate to pursue greater and greater autonomy,” she told a gathering of UCP members in the town of Edson last month, according to a segment posted to social media.

Some of those nine might verge more on the symbolic or directional, especially questions on constitutional reform and the one on wresting from Ottawa more control over immigration.

But others ask Albertans to mandate the province to take real action on real people — to pass laws restricting real services and supports those people rely on…

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