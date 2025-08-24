Suppressed Home Defense

The Big Beautiful Bill has been passed and signed, and it’s a massive bill. I won’t delve too deeply into it for this article, as most of its numerous pages and piles of deficit spending are irrelevant to the subject of suppressors. The portion that matters to us is the reduction of tax stamp fees from $200 to $0 for short-barreled rifles, suppressors, short-barreled shotguns, and AOWs. The NFA is still in place, and the registration and paperwork aspect still exist.

Off the bat, suppressors will sell like hot cakes. SBRs are easy to make and form 1, but suppressors are a different beast. I imagine many people will purchase suppressors in the coming years. With increased sales, we’ll see increased commonality. As such, the use of suppressors will explode for competition, range use, and even home defense.

It’s the latter we’ll be discussing. Today, we are going to see if silence is truly golden, or maybe it’s brass colored. Let’s dig into using suppressors for home defense and examine the pros and cons of a suppressed home defense weapon.

The Downsides of Using a Suppressor for Home Defense

Let’s rip off the Band-Aid and discuss the downsides to using suppressors for home defense.

They Aren’t Cheap

Good cans, especially those designed for centerfire weapons, are not cheap. Even a cheap suppressor for a rimfire rifle is a couple of hundred dollars. Suppressors might be the most expensive accessory you can slap on your weapon. Price varies a fair bit, but…

