Is Corporate America Finally Seeing the Light on the Southern Poverty Law Center?

Salesforce, a software company with more than 75,000 employees, became the latest firm to announce it will no longer use the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “hate map” to determine eligibility for its employee giving program.

In a 2022 blog post, Salesforce had stated that it uses the SPLC list “to identify hate groups and keep hateful material off our platform.” That same year, Salesforce’s productivity app Slack banned the Federation on American Immigration Reform, which the SPLC condemns as an “anti-immigrant hate group.” While Salesforce says it doesn’t rely solely on the SPLC for such decisions, it had directed Benevity—a corporate giving and employee engagement platform—to exclude recipients on the SPLC “hate map.”

After facing pressure from The Heritage Foundation, which owns stock in the company, Salesforce announced that it has directed Benevity to stop using SPLC to screen nonprofit recipients of employee contributions.

