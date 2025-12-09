Color Revolution Underway? A Substack Analysis of the Patterns Emerging in America

Color revolutions are not spontaneous. They are not organic. They do not rise from a single protest or a sudden movement of the people. They follow a recognizable pattern. They require money, media pressure, manipulated outrage and a manufactured sense of inevitability. Most importantly, they require citizens who are too distracted to realize what is being done in their name and against their future.

Today, the question can no longer be whispered. It must be asked directly. Is a color revolution underway in the United States?

The signs are familiar to anyone who has studied the modern political destabilization toolkit used from Eastern Europe to the Middle East: weaken the institutions, weaponize the judiciary, control the narrative, demonize the opposition, provoke unrest and present the crisis as justification for a “necessary transition.” It is a formula, not an accident.

The Media Pressure Campaign

Every color revolution begins with psychological pressure. Information warfare replaces journalism. Narratives replace facts. A chosen villain becomes the target for social, political and economic destruction. The goal is never fairness; it is control. When every major platform begins chanting the same lines, even using identical wording across outlets, you are no longer witnessing free…

