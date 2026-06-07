How Muslim Majority Countries Treat Their Christians

(I’m not a bit scared. I’ve seen what they have on their insides. - DD)

(Clever Journeys) - Every two hours, a Christian loses their life for following Jesus. These deaths and massacres rarely make headlines.

The numbers tell a harrowing story: One in seven Christians worldwide faces high levels of persecution, with the worst cases happening in nations where Islamic law controls everyday life.

The number of Christians facing high levels of persecution has surged dramatically in recent years, rising from 340 million in 2021 to 385 million in 2025. This increase of 45 million people in just four years demonstrates the alarming speed at which the threat is spreading.

This escalating danger is further evidenced by the growing number of countries where persecution is most severe. In 2015, 23 countries were classified as having “extreme” or “very high” levels of persecution; by 2025, that number has almost tripled to…

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