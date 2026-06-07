Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
4h

The Western World must rise again and eradicate these evil bastards. Every mosque must go. They do not belong here. God help US and God bless America.

Reply
Share
Kathleen Goble's avatar
Kathleen Goble
5h

How quickly some have forgotten.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture