Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
5d

Muslims are savages and have no place in America. On the other hand neither do Israeli flags. A pox on both their houses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenean McBrearty's avatar
Jenean McBrearty
5d

We’re ready: Bibles and gunbelts ready.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture