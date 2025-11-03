CAIR Says Muslims Have Right to Vandalize Christian Churches

Muslims vandalized the Uncommon Church in Euless TX with obscene anti-Israel graffiti. Leftists and the Islamist group CAIR quickly came to their defense, complaining that vandalizing churches is really protected by the First Amendment.

After Raunaq Alam, Afsheen Khan and Julia Venzor vandalized the church, the Dallas Observer claimed that prosecuting them “erodes the First Amendment rights of protesters and critics of the nation of Israel.”

The First Amendment protects the rights of people to express their opinion, not to vandalize a church.

The Uncommon Church had put up a flag in solidarity with Israel after Oct 7 as part of its Christian beliefs. Targeting the church over its beliefs is correctly, an anti-religious hate crime.

BREAKING – CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is demanding that charges be dropped against three Muslims who vandalized a church in Texas, claiming that…

