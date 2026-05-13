Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Saved NE Patriot's avatar
Saved NE Patriot
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Please, come try to get my wife and deport her. Let me know how that works for you!

BTW she's brown like the rest of them so how will we know if she meets your lofty standards to remain here.

And that's my problem with ICE and their roundups. "Papers please" is for Nazi Germany not for our Constitutional Republic. They need to target the gang bangers not the roofers and cleaners and cooks. Grabbing people based on appearance is unconstitutional. Very unconstitutional!

Again, please come try to grab my wife. I'll enjoy it if there's anything left!

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