Passing

(Paul Yarbrough, Reckonin’) - ​It is very sad to watch with some kind of emotional hope that the “empire” will find it is (and has been) on the wrong road and will turn around and look “forward.” That last word is bracketed in quotes to emphasize the direction it has been going--and faster and faster - on a wrong road. That reasoning, of course, may only remind one that an empire has always gone (by choice) in the wrong direction because empires are always piloted by madmen toward the end.

The last of most Americans who seem to have understood the difference between Empire and Union are the same ones who live south of the Mason Dixon line and remember that that distinction is more than a geographic line.

Sadly, many now who are north of that line are beginning to race south thinking they have been chased from their homes by American (via lighted cities on hills) socialists and communists who are administering government to their former homes and communities. What fools! Can they not look in the mirror and see the “what” and “who” that has chased them. My God, I have seen bird dogs with more savvy than those people.

I watch Southerners like Mike Huckabee and such ilk promulgate scholarships for illegal immigrants as an atonement for “slavery” but disdain their Southern brethren as unrepentant non-scholar (this now seems to be the current Southern Baptist code—of which…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight