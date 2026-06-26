SEC. 356. NAMING OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA.

(Southern Legal Resource Center) - SEC. 356. NAMING OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA.

(a) Naming of Assets in Virginia.- Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act the Secretary of Defense shall implement the naming recommendations for assets of the Department of Defense in the Commonwealth of Virginia that were adopted by the Commission.

The above WOKE amendment to the Senate Version of the National Defense Authorization Act 2027, made it through the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing last week. The Entire bill now goes to the full Senate probably soon!

We are opposed to Section 356a on principle, but the amendment needs to be stripped out of the final Senate version so that it cannot be interpreted to prevent restoration and return of the Reconciliation Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery by 2027, promised by Secretary of War Hegseth.

SO YOU KNOW THE DRILL

Call your Republican Senator 202-224-3121 and tell them to make sure Section 356 (a) is stripped out of the NDAA 2027 before they vote on the bill.

Suggested talking points

America’s 250th Birthday - time for unity - Supporting Naming commission recommendations is Unpatriotic

SPLC was behind the naming commission - do you really want to vote to support those criminal monsters and their agenda?

Secretary Hegseth promised to restore the Reconciliation Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery by 2027. Strip Section 356a from NDAA2027 so Hegseth can keep his promise without Demo-bolshevik obstruction!

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