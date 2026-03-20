Over and over I’ve been asked about this Iconic picture from WWII. Yes it’s real. Eugene Sledge even mentioned it in his memoir, With the Old Breed. How come HBO did not include it in The Pacific? - DD

World War II Confederates and the storming of Shuri Castle

(@peashooter85) - On April 1st, 1945, over 500,000 soldiers and marines of the 10th Army invaded Okinawa with the intent of wresting control of the islands from the Japanese Army. The fighting was fierce and bloody, lasting 82 days. One key strategic point in Okinawa was Shuri castle, and ancient fortification dating back to the Middle Ages. The Japanese had occupied the castle and were using it as a headquarters.

On May 29th, Major General Del Valle ordered the 5th Marine regiment, commanded by Capt. Julius Dusenberg to storm the castle. After a short but fierce battle, the marines wrested control of the castle from the Japanese. Like the capture of Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima, it was time to raise the colors over their hard won castle. However, the flag raising that occurred next was nothing like flag raising at Iwo Jima.

Capt. Dusenberg, a native South Carolinian, produced a Confederate battle flag from his helmet, which was raised above the Medieval Ryukyuan castle to the shrieks of rebel yells. One Marine (a New Englander) who witnessed the flag raising remarked, “What does he want now? Should we sing ‘Dixie?’”. If ever there was an inspiration for a Harry Turtledove alternative history novel, this would be it.

The Star and Bars flew over Shuri Castle for two days before…

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Also See the Excellent Abbeville Institute Article

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