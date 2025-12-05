‘I Love Myself More’: Black Alabama High School Student Quits Squad After White Teammates Post Photo of Confederate Flag Shirt

From a PRIVATE post on a PRIVATE account, nothing to do with the school. HMMM. I’m sure she was advised to quit to make it look ‘good’ pending some proposed legal action. Meanwhile her baby-mamma is agitating her arse off, trying to get the white girls suspended… - DD

A Black Alabama high school student said that no matter how much she loves cheerleading, she won’t sacrifice what she believes is right in order to do it.

Reagan Coleman, who attends Daphne High School in Daphne, Alabama, was one of two Black girls on the cheer squad. That was before she quit after seeing a photo of six of her white teammates holding up a shirt that had a Confederate flag in the shape of a heart on it. The shirt also had the words “I love Redneck Boys” beneath the image.

The picture was posted to Instagram by one of the girls on July 4, then taken down after backlash grew. Reagan said that two weeks after the post was shared, everyone showed up to the first day of practice as if it never existed. She quit the team on that same day.

“No matter how much I love something, no matter how passionate I am about something, I love myself more and I respect myself more and I could not…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight