Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 Food Drive Donation to Autauga Interfaith Care Center for Thanksgiving

Members of the Prattville Dragoons SCV Camp 1524 conducted their annual food drive to benefit the Autauga Interfaith Care Center, making the donation in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Members donated about 200 pounds of food and also a significant amount of cash which the camp matched to present the AICC representative, Mrs. Hicks with a check for $650. The donation was presented the morning of Thursday November 20th. Members present included 2nd Lt Karl Wade, Treasurer John Dennis, Color Sgt Billy Leverette, and compatriots Paul Whaley and Tyrone Crowley.

