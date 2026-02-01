What Christians Should Know About the Color Revolution In America’s Streets

(JD Hall) - The goal is not a dramatic coup, but the slow paralysis of lawful state authority by making immigration enforcement politically, morally, and operationally impossible. This is not foreign-run, nor does it require a single command center. It is domestic, distributed, and method-driven. These methods have toppled governments across the globe, and now they are being executed by Americans against their own state. If allowed to succeed in Minnesota, they will be replicated nationwide. Christians, conservatives, and the federal government alike are now facing a reality they’ve long avoided: organized resistance does not dissolve through restraint. It escalates until it is confronted. What comes next will not be clean, painless, or optional; but it will be inevitable.

I’m not a prophet, not the son of one, but I’ve been scouring the news sites and data points for several days and keeping an eye on news out of Minneapolis and putting it through the filter of Broad Spectrum Open Source Intelligence Analysis as best I can. So with the caveat that I lack omniscience, I’m going to tell you what I think is almost certainly happening. So, refer back to my “not a prophet” disclaimer.

What people are seeing in Minnesota is being miscategorized on purpose by the media, filtered through language that makes it harder for you to…

