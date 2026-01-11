3 Big Threats Facing Christians and Churches in 2026

(Keith Graves) - Churches in the United States are heading into 2026 facing a more complex and hostile threat environment than in years past. This is not speculation or alarmism. It reflects observable trends, recent attacks, and increasingly aggressive rhetoric directed at Christians. The purpose of this article is to assess those threats clearly and realistically so churches can make informed decisions about preparation and safety.

Churches are inherently vulnerable spaces. They are open by design, gather people on predictable schedules, and operate on trust. These strengths are biblical, but they are also exploitable. Most attacks against churches are not part of coordinated campaigns. They are more often driven by individuals acting on ideology, grievance, or fixation.

Another defining feature of the current environment is the normalization of hostility toward Christians. Online rhetoric increasingly frames Christians as political enemies or moral obstacles. When that language becomes common, it lowers the psychological barrier for real world violence. Churches also exist beyond their walls. Livestreams, social media, and public websites expand reach, but they also increase exposure.

Understanding this environment is necessary before…

See More…

