Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Guido
1d

An EMP would shut-down any AI within range of a detonation. It would likely threaten the archives of illegal snooping results. It would eliminate the "money from thin air" computers and systems. It would eliminate Bitcoin and it's siblings. It would eliminate electronic voting. It would eliminate the EBT slave-payment system. It would eliminate mass communications. It would likely affect weapons' guidance systems. It would shut-down the grid.

The above is a partial list of EMP casualties. It's obvious our gubmint could not continue to function without the tools mentioned. I believe it's safe to say that our feral gubmint would not self-inflict itself with an EMP strike, even under the cover of a false flag operation.

As far as the rest of us are concerned, I think the loss of the above-mentioned things would be acceptable if they came with a neutered feral gubmint unable to do its dirty deeds to society anymore. I'd take that deal in a heartbeat. We could then adjust our focus to the essential survival functions humanity has done for many centuries. We would be celebrating "Amish Intelligence" because the other AI insisted on destruction of our "humanity first" agenda.

I'd go for that. Back to the future, baby.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Arthur Sido
2d

An EMP might be one of those thing it would be better to not survive.

