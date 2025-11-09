It's Far More Likely Than Nuclear War and Just As Deadly
The Effects of World Wide EMP Type Event Causing Functioning Society Transforming Into an Apocalypse of Kill or be Killed
The purpose of this article is not to freak you out, although that may be unavoidable. I’m going to touch on potential disasters and then zero in on how to survive an EMP attack, the mother of all disasters.
Dr. Peter Pry (Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security) warns that the consequences – of not being prepared for this event – are much more severe than one may think:
“within a year of an EMP event at least 2 thirds or the us population will perish from starvation, disease and social collapse”
Former CIA double agent (Reza Kahlili) who spent time in the Iranian Army confirmed that the Iranian have conducted missile tests of ships in the Caspian See that are consistent with an EMP attack:
“They are going to get to the Gulf of Mexico with ballistic missiles and they can launch one at a moment’s notice and they wouldn’t care about the repercussions”
Mostly because they can sink the vessel leaving no traces and because the US won’t be able to retaliate!
What if you woke up one morning and nothing worked? What if there was no electricity? What if all transportation came to a halt?
An EMP event would instantly destroy any means of telecommunication, bank account would disappear, planes would fall from…
An EMP would shut-down any AI within range of a detonation. It would likely threaten the archives of illegal snooping results. It would eliminate the "money from thin air" computers and systems. It would eliminate Bitcoin and it's siblings. It would eliminate electronic voting. It would eliminate the EBT slave-payment system. It would eliminate mass communications. It would likely affect weapons' guidance systems. It would shut-down the grid.
The above is a partial list of EMP casualties. It's obvious our gubmint could not continue to function without the tools mentioned. I believe it's safe to say that our feral gubmint would not self-inflict itself with an EMP strike, even under the cover of a false flag operation.
As far as the rest of us are concerned, I think the loss of the above-mentioned things would be acceptable if they came with a neutered feral gubmint unable to do its dirty deeds to society anymore. I'd take that deal in a heartbeat. We could then adjust our focus to the essential survival functions humanity has done for many centuries. We would be celebrating "Amish Intelligence" because the other AI insisted on destruction of our "humanity first" agenda.
I'd go for that. Back to the future, baby.
Onward, Christian soldiers!
An EMP might be one of those thing it would be better to not survive.