It's Forrest's BirthdayThe Wizard of the Saddle Would Be 205 Years Old Today Jul 13, 20261ShareThe Wizard of the Saddle Would Be 205 Years Old Today (Happy Birthday General Forrest! - DD)Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge, Today in Southern History, and at the FreeArkansas NewsDeo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight 1SharePrevious