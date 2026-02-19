Charleston mayor asks for Robert E. Lee marker to be removed from Marion Square

“Since 1833, the park now known as Marion Square has been owned by the Board of Field Officers of the Fourth Brigade of the South Carolina Militia.” - DD

(Post and Courier) - For more than two centuries, Marion Square has figured prominently in Charleston’s civic history.

The once-dusty, six-acre expanse hosted some of the city’s first baseball games and served as a military post. It has also been a gathering space for concerts, a weekly farmer’s market and annual celebrations, from Christmas and Hanukkah events to the annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition and post-party for the Cooper River Bridge Run.

In warm months it is frequented by sunbathers who lie on the same lawn that once held 19th century rallies celebrating the end of slavery.

Through all of this, an accompanying tension has sometimes hung in the square’s open air.

In 1869, a baseball game ended in a riot that only subsided when federal troops crashed the scene. In 2003, sunbathers’ skimpy attire caught the attention of a city councilman, who suggested banning bikinis. He said the sight was causing King Street traffic jams.

And gatherings at the square are sometimes a thorny affair, with any non-spontaneous congregation requiring a city permit as well as approval from the property’s owner, which happens to be a historic militia group, not the City of Charleston…

