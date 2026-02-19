Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Cheramie III%
3h

Dumbasses what does it change cuz they took down Robert E Lee from Lee Circle on St Charles Ave and after years it’s still called Lee Circle cuz we refuse to call it anything but

Clark Johnson
5h

Shouldn't we start calling RINOs and Democrats for what they are? How much more evidence do we need that those people are communists? Shouldn't we box them up and send them to the communist country of their choice?

