You’re Not as Prepared as You Think You Are

Here’s a little weekend project for you—one that’s actually fun and makes you more prepared:

Start stocking up on consumables.

I’m not talking about your long-term food buckets or bug-out gear. I mean the everyday stuff that gets used up, breaks, gets lost, or mysteriously disappears. You know… the things you don’t think about until you run out of them and realize how screwed you’d be without a backup.

Truth is, most of us focus on the big-ticket items—guns, generators, food, ammo—and forget about the small stuff that keeps daily life running smooth. These “little things” are the ones that disappear the fastest when supply chains issues occur or stores close their doors.

So here’s the idea:

Don’t just use what you have—keep extras.

Have one to use, one to replace, and one still in the box.

It doesn’t have to happen overnight. Just start building a small stockpile over…

See More...

