The American South Became a Reservation Designed to Destroy a Once-Proud People

(Dixie Drudge) - Have you ever hung around the Res?

Reservations are warehouses for people without hope. Typically you see booze, drugs, unemployment, trailers, run-down housing, destitution, and poverty, all co-existing within spitting distance of a glamour-world of hotels and casinos of whose profits the local residents only, if ever, receive token benefit.

A people without a history are a people without pride, without culture. They are lost in an alien wasteland. The life of that people loses its purpose and degenerates from wanton neglect. They have no future outside the limits imposed on them by their conquerors.

There are only two people groups whose history and culture the U.S. government and its edu-crats have ever beast-marked for destruction. They are the Native American and the Southern American. Both the Indian Academies and government-mandated public schools were weapons they designed to wipe us out.

“Surrender means that the history of this heroic struggle will be written by the enemy; that our youth will be trained by Northern school teachers; will learn from Northern school books their version of the War; will be impressed by all the influences of history and education to regard our gallant dead as traitors, and our maimed veterans as fit subjects for derision.”

~Major-General Patrick Cleburne, CSA

That’s what happens when you lose wars. Your history, your heritage, your entire way of life becomes a tale of villainy. Just like Cleburne warned, you are the official focus of derision lest you remember your past in a positive manner and gain strength from it. That’s what happens when you lose a war.

It happens even faster when you lose the peace.

Like many other peoples, the Cherokee and other tribes learned a brutal lesson. The winner writes the history:

The winner makes the rules.

The winner builds the schools.

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”

~George Orwell

It’s the same on the largest reservation. Just like on the Indian reservations, Southerners cannot elect our own officials without the approval of D.C. and the media. Sure, we’re real popular when the establishment decides to wage one of its forever wars for profit. But, what about when the fighting is done and our lives have been wasted in some jungle or desert? Then, the Amerikan establishment wants us out of the way. Back on the Res.

It gets lonely in that waiting room down at the V.A.

Don’t let their campaign of rainbow “tolerance” fool you. You ain’t included in their rainbow. They don’t care about symbols. They don’t want inclusion. They are out for blood. They want to wipe out identity, Southern identity. Just as the Indian academies aimed to eradicate Indian identity.

The Southern people are what props America up. We have since Jamestown. The South won America’s war for independence. Southerners wrote our founding documents and still fight all America’s wars. We provide the bulk of America’s food and fuel. We drive her economy with manufacturing for less than average wages.

Yet, WE are the problem.

Southern identity, a free people with a Christian philosophy is antithetical to government supremacist ideology. Once again, WE are all that stands between totalitarianism and the world. That’s why we must know and celebrate our history. It reinforces our Southern identity.

This isn’t about flags. It’s about people.

We don’t have to live this way. We can get off that hind tit and reclaim our future. To do it is a simple, bold step. We refuse their lies and Get Off the Res.

We start by returning to who we really are, a free people, not the post-modern serfs they want us to be. We grow from there by reviving pride and confidence in OUR tribe, just like many Native American tribes are doing.

Deo Vindice. Resurgam!

From Deep in Occupied Arkansas

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