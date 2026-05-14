The SPLC would just be another run of the mill leftist outfit if it didn’t have such close ties with our government

(Tom DeWeese, News with Views) - I wrote the following article in January 2018, after the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) had written four separate reports on me, listing me and the American Policy Center on their hate list and calling me a liar for exposing Agenda 21 as a global agenda for the “reorganization of Human society,” Finally the SPLC is under federal investigation for their lies and crimes. This article reveals that their tactics and influences go much further than just paying the KKK to promote false right-winged hate speech. For years the SPLC has been used by the federal government as a legitimate resource, resulting in creating federal policy against those who have actively stood for Constitutional law. Read my original article and understand the full threat of the SPLC. Here it is:

There are many powerful forces operating today across the nation to divide the American people and silence opposing views. One of the most active of these efforts is the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

There are two very serious reasons why the SPLC is in many ways more dangerous than other organizations that are fueling the flames of the far-left radicals who use violence and lies to stop honest political debate.

First, the SPLC has contracts with the federal government, specifically the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), serving as advisors to help define what a domestic terrorist or hate group is, even helping to write official policy for this agency of our government. Here are just…

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