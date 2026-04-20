Texas Rep Chip Roy Moves To Designate CAIR As Terrorist Organization In Major National Security Push

(Big League Politics) - Rep. Chip Roy is taking direct aim at what he describes as a dangerous blind spot in America’s national security posture, introducing legislation to designate the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a terrorist organization.

The Texas Republican unveiled the proposal—titled the “Designating Hamas Affiliates in America Act of 2026”—during an appearance on Just the News’ Not Noise program, making clear that he believes Washington has waited too long to act.

“We’ve got to go on offense,” Roy said, accusing CAIR of operating “under the guise of a nonprofit” while allegedly facilitating extremist activity.

What The Bill Would Do

If passed, Roy’s legislation would trigger sweeping federal action against CAIR, including:

Freezing the group’s financial assets

Prohibiting Americans from engaging with the organization

Revoking its tax-exempt nonprofit status

The move would mark a dramatic escalation in how the federal government handles domestic organizations accused of ties to foreign terrorist networks.

Part Of A Broader Crackdown

Roy framed the bill as part of a larger America First effort to confront extremist ideologies operating inside the United States. He pointed to previous actions…

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