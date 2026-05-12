“Heritage not Hate” Is a Slogan I Hate

(Jeb Smith, Reckonin’) - One slogan I have often encountered on pro-South social media groups and see on T-shirts, bumper stickers, and more is “Heritage not Hate.” If I understand correctly, they are stating that the reason for their display of affection for the Old South, the Confederate soldiers, and their history is that it is part of their family, their bloodlines; in other words, they are honoring the South as a people due to kinship ties. In that case, I fully understand; that is admirable. But does this not imply that the South also stands for hate? Generally synonymous with racism.

This pro-South slogan is defensive. It allows the critic to frame what the South stood for: racism or hate. And it places these modern-day Confederate admirers and descendants as having to make an excuse for why they esteem the Confederate soldiers; not for what they stood for, but for bloodlines alone. I think the critic would rightly object, saying that not everything our ancestors have done —no matter where you are from —is worth remembering or celebrating.

Further, where does it leave a Northern-born lifelong Vermonter such as myself, who is unabashedly pro-South? I side with the South not due to any heritage ties, but despite them. I stand with the South for what they stood for, and I would never accept that “hate” label in comparison to the North. It was the North that despised and eradicated other cultures, the South, the Native American, and later…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight