SPLC’s Dubious Credibility

t’s disturbing that anyone views the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “respected organization” given its long history of labeling certain conservative nonprofits as “hate groups.” Critics argue its vague criteria may constitute overreach (The Atlantic, 2018). In 2022, the SPLC reported 1,225 hate and anti-government groups, while its $570 million endowment fueled claims that these exaggerated labels boost fundraising (The Washington Post, 2023).

The SPLC’s “hate group” label on the nonprofit Family Research Council inspired Floyd Lee Corkins II’s 2012 armed attack. Armed with a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol and 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Corkins planned to “kill as many employees as possible” and leave the sandwiches as a symbolic statement. Corkins fired three shots at security guard Leonardo Johnson, who wrestled and disarmed him. Johnson was injured, taking a bullet in his arm. Corkins was convicted of domestic terrorism and sentenced to 25 years (CNN, 2013; The Washington Post, 2013).

The FBI defines anti-government extremists within…

