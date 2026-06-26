We can’t let the GOP off the hook, for what Congress did to Confederate heritage

(If we keep thinking the GOP is the only game in town, we’ll keep getting screwed. Time to start a new game - with a new team? Our own team? You’d be surprised how fast those sanctimonious attitudes would change. - DD)

(Don Smith, Confederate Honor) - In this post, I explained why the GOP deserves some, even much of the blame for what Congress did to Confederate heritage. The GOP simply let too many opportunities pass by, where it could have undone some of the more extreme actions, or at least mitigated them.

Common sense tells you that the GOP is the party most heavily supported by Confederate descendants and Confederate heritage supporters. Look at the vote tallies for votes that Congress has actually taken on Confederate heritage matters. In 2023 and 2024, the House of Representatives voted on two amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would have led to some of the Naming Commission’s actions being undone or canceled. Both received a majority of GOP votes, but NO Democrat votes. (2023: Amendment 47 by Bob Good of VA. 2024: Part B Amendment 44 by Andrew Clyde of GA). Enough Republicans voted with Democrats to defeat both amendments.

If we don’t hold the GOP accountability, our credibility is at risk. And, we will be letting our ancestors down.

We can’t let GOP legislators pee on our legs and tell us it’s just…

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