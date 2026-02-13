Do what you can, where you can, for as long as you can.

(Another great article by Mr. Don Smith over at Confederate Honor - DD)

(Confederate Honor) - Things may look tough for the Confederate heritage community nowadays. But I encourage everyone to keep plugging away. More and more average folks are getting tired of wokeism and cancel culture. Many people think there were gross overreactions (and near-mass hysteria) during the George Floyd and COVID crises—-and chief among those overreactions were the assaults on statues and other symbols of Confederate heritage. They are open, even willing, to see some of those overreactions remedied.

So, don’t be shy about pushing publicly to fix some of those overreactions. We don’t have to be nasty about it. We can calmly explain that, now that the national hysteria has passed, it’s time for cooler heads to prevail and fix what shouldn’t have been broken in the first place. Make our opponents make the case, convincingly, to the public, why they were right in the first place.

If we do that, I think we’ll find that many of the anti-Confederate heritage folks DID NOT, and still DO NOT, have arguments that will convince a majority of the public. They counted on bullying people into silence, and hoped that no one would call them out. If we press them, I think many will…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight