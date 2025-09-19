Missouri Senator Urges Trump to Award Medal of Freedom to Conservative Stalwart Buchanan

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., has written to President Donald Trump expressing support for awarding Pat Buchanan the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Schmitt joins other conservative movement leaders asking Trump to honor Buchanan with the nation’s highest civilian honor awarded by the president. Public advocates for Buchanan have included Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts and Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va.

Notable recent recipients of the medal include Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, anthropologist Jane Goodall, and Pope Francis.

In his letter, Schmitt describes Buchanan as “a courageous intellectual and political trailblazer.” The Missouri senator praised the adviser to three Republican presidents, three-time presidential candidate, and founder of The American Conservative magazine for “challenging the elite consensus on behalf of the Americans he famously described as the ‘conservatives of the heart’—the working men and women who shared our beliefs and convictions, but had been abandoned by both parties in Washington.”

Buchanan, now 86, was an adviser to Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and served as White House communications director from 1985 to 1987 under President Ronald Reagan. He is also known for his three presidential bids in 1992, 1996, and 2000. After losing the Republican presidential nomination in 1992, Buchanan delivered a speech at that year’s Republican National Convention about America’s culture war that arguably proved prescient about American society for decades…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight