“I liken my attitude to a spouse who for years has put up with an emotionally abusive partner.”

(Random Brain Droppings) - Just because I’m a glutton for abuse I’ve decided to take a moment and shout out into the void once again. With 2026 just a few days old it seems to me a good time to ponder about the dystopian nightmare that was 2025.

I mean during the COVID pandemic back in 2020 at least we had Netflix’s Tiger King to while the hours during that way too short lockdown. What did 2025 give us? Off the top of my head I remember warrant-less immigration raids, Trump destroying a third of the White House for his ballroom/bunker. And of course 2025’s most precious gift is the Epstein Files.

If I could give an award for 2025’s biggest comedy it would go to the Republican Party and their mindless frailing after making the release of Epstein’s client list and correspondence a major campaign issue back in 2024. One of the very few bright spots I found for 2025 was the slow peeling away of MAGA Republicans as Trumpy and his band of incompetent minions backtracked on releasing the files.

Yes, I especially mean Majorie Taylor Greene and her defection from the MAGA cult by refusing to play the game Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional Republicans tried to play until even they in their stunted minds realized the Epstein jig was up.

The one beneficial thing I learned from…

