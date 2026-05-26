Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Try to do it peacefully and then kill ‘em all cuz when they send peace makers and they don’t get to cuz we see how they act and it’s dishonorable typical behavior for yankees

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