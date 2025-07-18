Every year, the week following the anniversary of the Roswell Incident has been designated as “Trust Your Government Week.” What was started in the early 2000’s by the SciFi Channel as a tongue in cheek excuse for an X-Files rerun marathon has grown into a yearly celebration and expose of conspiracy, hypocrisy, cover-ups by our government, and a general exercise in sarcasm.

Join us in this yearly observance and remember that there is only one conspiracy that ultimately matters. All the others are just offshoots of that original conspiracy, the one that began at the dawn of human history in the Garden.

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight