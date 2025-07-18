It's 'Trust Your Government Week'
An Annual Exercise In Sarcasm...
Every year, the week following the anniversary of the Roswell Incident has been designated as “Trust Your Government Week.” What was started in the early 2000’s by the SciFi Channel as a tongue in cheek excuse for an X-Files rerun marathon has grown into a yearly celebration and expose of conspiracy, hypocrisy, cover-ups by our government, and a general exercise in sarcasm.
Join us in this yearly observance and remember that there is only one conspiracy that ultimately matters. All the others are just offshoots of that original conspiracy, the one that began at the dawn of human history in the Garden.