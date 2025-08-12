The Reformed Reaper of Dixie: Stonewall Jackson

An absolutely Awesome article from JD Hall over at Insight to Incite. Too long have we been propagandized into weakness masquerading as Christian meekness. They are not the same. If you only click through on one read this year, this one is it! - DD

There are men who fight because they hate what is in front of them. There are men who fight because they love what is behind them. And then there are men who fight because God Himself carved their bones from Old Testament thunder, lit their blood with Calvinist predestination, and dropped them onto the battlefield like a divine sermon of judgment. Stonewall Jackson was that man. He did not fight for thrill. He did not fight for applause. He fought because Providence demanded it. Because war was the language the Lord used when lesser men refused to listen.

Born in 1824 in Clarksburg, Virginia, Jackson lost his father to typhoid and his mother to grief. He was raised in hardship, discipline, and silence. He taught himself Latin by candlelight. He memorized Bible chapters while marching to class barefoot. He believed that what God decreed, no bullet could defy. By the time he entered West Point, he was a hard-edged stone of a man. And by the time the Civil War arrived, that stone was rolling downhill with fire in his eyes and a Bible in his hand.

He was a Confederate general. He was a Calvinist. He was a killer of men and a keeper of the Sabbath. He taught his troops to pray before battle and then led them through walls of lead like a man who had already seen heaven and come back disappointed. His soul was forged in fire, but his mouth was full of Scripture. He once said…

