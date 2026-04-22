At the Socialist Pernicious Lie Center, It’s All About the “F’S.” Counts 1-6: Wire Fraud, Counts 7-10: False Statements to a Federally Insured Bank, Count 11: Conspiracy to conceal money laundering

(The following is a portion of the indictment passed down by a federal grand jury against the SPLC dated 21 April 2026. For years, many people, myself included have been warning of the illegal and unethical practices at the SPLC. This could be a beginning of justice for the innocent people they have cancelled, slandered, and destroyed with their lies over the years. I’m going straight from the actual indictment. It reads better than any news story could. Stay tuned… - DD)

(US Department of Justice) - The Southern Poverty Law Center's ("SPLC") stated mission included the dismantling of white supremacy and confronting hate across the country. However, unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance. The SPLC's paid informants ("field sources") engaged in the active promotion of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website. The SPLC also had a field source who was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 "Unite the Right" event in Charlottesville, Virginia. That field source made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees. In order to covertly pay its field sources, the SPLC opened bank accounts connected to a series of fictitious entities. The covert nature of the accounts allowed the SPLC to disguise the true nature, source, ownership, and control of the fraudulently obtained donated money the SPLC paid the field sources. In order to keep the scheme going, the SPLC made a series of false statements related to the operation of the accounts…

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