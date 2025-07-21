A group that sued the city of Charleston over the 2020 removal of the John C. Calhoun monument says a settlement will return the statue to public display elsewhere in the Lowcountry.

The American Heritage Association announced a settlement Wednesday morning approved by Charleston City Council.

“America’s historical landscape is being restored after the foolishness that took place across the country in 2020,” AHA President Brett Barry said in a statement. “The sculpture of U.S. Vice President Calhoun is a significant piece of artwork, and the story of the monument’s creation is a part of local women’s history. South Carolinians will now be the first to re-erect a monument.”

As part of the agreement, the city will turn over the Calhoun statue to the newly-created Calhoun Monument Preservation Society nonprofit.

Crews removed the John C. Calhoun statue and monument from Charleston's Marion Square on June 24, 2020, the day after Charleston City Council approved a resolution for its removal. (Live 5)

“The Calhoun monument will once again be in the hands of those who respect South Carolina’s historical inheritance,” Society President Cal Stephens said in a statement. “The Society will now begin developing a plan to re-erect the Calhoun monument locally for public viewing.”

It is not clear when the city will turn over the statue or…

