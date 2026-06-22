Jordan Brothers Plumbing Wins Forward the Colors Award (MS)
The E.N. Scudder Forward the Colors Award
The E.N. Scudder Forward the Colors Award
(Keep flying the REAL Mississippi Flag high and proud! - DD)
(Mississippi Division SCV) - Past 5th Brigade Commander Jessie Sanford recently presented the E.N. Scudder Forward the Colors Award to Jordan Brothers Plumbing for proudly displaying the 1894 Mississippi Flag at their business. Thank you Jordan Brothers Plumbing for supporting the 1894 Mississippi Flag, and thank you Commander Sanford for presenting them with the award.