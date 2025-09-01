This is why you don’t let feral outsiders come in and take over your city. As Dr. Clyde Wilson once said, “We’ve suffered way more under yankee immigration than we have Mexican immigration.” - DD

Judge paves way for relocation of contentious Confederate statue in North Carolina

A judge has cleared the way for a Confederate statue in a North Carolina town to be relocated.

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons dissolved a restraining order from March of 2023, which prohibited the removal of a Confederate monument at the southernmost point along the Town of Edenton's Broad Street. (According to public records, Sermons is registered as a democrat and seems to have a liking for ‘racial justice’ cases. - DD)

The dismissal of the restraining order, filed then by chapters of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy, paves the way for the monument to be relocated without an existing legal blockade. Effectively, it gives power to localities in making that decision.

One of the plaintiffs from the original restraining order has indicated a plan to appeal, initially requesting a "stay" in the Judge's order to stop the Town from moving the monument before the appeal was heard.

The town attorney confirmed that Edenton has not been notified of the appeal at this time, but acknowledged it's still early into the judge's order.

The monument, erected to "Our Confederate Dead," has stood at the bottom of South Broad Street for several decades in Edenton and has been the source of ongoing protests and litigation over its…

