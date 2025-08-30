There’s Nothing ‘Common Sense’ About Gun Control

There’s no common sense when it comes to firearm legislation. The term “common sense” is a nomenclature used for the purpose of shaming, otherwise rational people into supporting unconstitutional and most often dangerous gun laws. This type of propaganda is very misleading, and the anti-gun crowd is guilty of using it frequently. A nomenclature can refer to the act of naming, a name itself, and even a system of names.

When adding “common sense” to “gun legislation,” the intent is to change the meaning of gun legislation. “Common sense” is an adjective, but when the anti-gun crowd uses it in this way, it is an attempt at skewing the meaning of the noun itself. After hearing the term “common sense gun legislation,” you are to assume that all gun legislation is “sensible.”

You hear it all the time, groups like Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the Gifford group beat the drum of so-called “common sense” legislation. When the average person hears the term common sense, they assume that the topic at hand is reasonable, makes logical sense, and most people agree with it.

The truth is, gun laws have never made sense, although the narrative is created to make you believe so. In reality, those who are subject to strict gun control laws are much more vulnerable to…

