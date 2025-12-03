Has the American Experiment Failed?

Over the course of my life I have watched the dissolution of American society. Thinking about the causes, one that really stands out is the hate that feminists and the liberal-left have infused into public policy and societal institutions.

Feminists destroyed men, women, the relations between them, the family, and the white birth rate. I regard white ethnicities as endangered species, and feminists are responsible.

Feminists don’t have all of the women. Brittany Hugoboom, editor of Evie Magazine, wrote for the Good Life newsletter “How They Broke The Boys.”

In my day boys were brought up to have confidence. They were going to have family, work, and social responsibilities, and they needed the confidence to deal with them. Under the feminists this preparation was terminated. Boys were something that grew into toxic masculinity and had to be suppressed. And they were. Women are now a majority in the legal, medical, educational, and media professions and are approaching a majority in the world of corporate executives. Women have assumed the male’s role and abandoned their own. Women are trained as male replacements in the work force, not for motherhood.

I think the liberal-left got into hate because…

