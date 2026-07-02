Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
3h

Dixie, this stuff is so tiresome I can only resort to vulgarity… fuck these people

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Mrhounddog
1h

Isn't it great how the ADL got its name in the mix? Every. Single. Time. Fuck'em.

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