Former NCT Member Mark Lee’s Record Label Apologizes for Photos of Confederate Flag Shirt

(Cancel Culture: Welcome to the stool of everlasting repentance, Mr. Lee. Your fans probably don’t care. Those people who do, probably wouldn’t buy your records anyway. - DD)

(Hannah Dailey, Billboard) - Mark Lee — a K-pop star who was, up until recently, a member of NCT — has come under fire for photos that show him wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt, something his Upper Room label has now apologized for in a statement.

Posted on Tuesday (June 23), a block of text on the company’s Instagram Story began, “We would like to extend our sincere apologies for the concern, discomfort, and disappointment caused by the vintage T-shirt that appeared in a recently shared photograph.”

“The garment was selected solely as a vintage wardrobe item,” it continued. “However, upon recognizing the historical significance and sensitivity associated with the symbol displayed on the T-shirt, we took measures to ensure that it would not be visible in any official content. Despite these efforts, the image was subsequently shared externally.”

Acknowledging that the intention behind Lee’s shirt didn’t erase the harm it may have caused, the statement continued by recognizing that “this matter should have been handled with greater diligence and care.”

“We take full responsibility for this oversight,” it added. “Upper Room and the artist unequivocally reject and do not tolerate…

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