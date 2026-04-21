Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

Hate that nigger that’s why I don’t watch nfl anymore and brees coming out like a pussy FUCK THAT BOTH MY GRANDFATHERS FOUGHT AND ITS DISRESPECTING REAL MEN WHO DIED FOR THAT FLAG NOT A BUNCH OF OVER PAID BITCHES and I LOVE the game I played for years that’s like watching wwe still knowing its not real GOD BLESS THE SEC

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