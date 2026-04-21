Kaepernick-funded autopsy of black student suicide still missing 7 months later

(College Fix) - The family of a black student found dead by hanging last fall is still waiting for a celebrity attorney to release the “independent autopsy” paid for by Colin Kaepernick.

In mid-September 2025, Delta State University student Demartravion “Trey” Reed, was found hanging from a tree on the Mississippi campus, as The College Fix previously reported. Within three days of Reed’s death, the state medical examiner concluded and released a statement on its autopsy report, which confirmed the findings of the local coroner.

However, a group of black activists began circulating a theory that someone or a group of people actually lynched Reed. They came to this conclusion partially because Reed (pictured, right) was found 50 miles away from where Emmitt Till was lynched 70 years prior.

Then entered Benjamin Crump, an attorney who usually shows up when there is a high-profile killing of a black citizen such as Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri or George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Along with a Kaepernick-backed group, Crump (pictured, left) said he would order his own autopsy to find out the real reason Reed died.

“I stand with this family, and I will lead a team of civil rights leaders and organizations in pursuing…

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