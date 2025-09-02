Inland Californians Seek ‘Two-State Solution’ to Escape Democrat Rule

Republicans are calling for 35 inland counties to secede from California and create a new state.

The GOP announced the plan Wednesday as its response to Democrats’ congressional redistricting efforts.

“I want to take a step back from all of the chaos we had and talk about the forgotten people of California,” Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher said, presenting a map during a news conference in Sacramento.

Gallagher and his co-authors are proposing Assembly Joint Resolution 23, also known as “The Two State Solution.” It would allow the creation of the state under Article, Section 3, of the U.S. Constitution and would require approval by the state Assembly and Senate as well as Congress. Democrats hold supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature, meaning Republicans would have to sway a number of Democrats to back it.

Gallagher said a new state would benefit inland residents who feel they’re victims of the policies of…

