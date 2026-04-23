Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

I swear libtards move in next door to where we’ve been living for over twenty years and since I have two boys with cars I got a knock on the door saying I was blocking the sidewalk and the asshole walks his dog in the street, I really think it’s the Battle Flag they have to see every day on my trailer

Reply
Share
Eric Marshall's avatar
Eric Marshall
3h

Yet another reason I live waaaaay out in the woods. We have privacy fence facing the road, and if anyone ever tried reporting me for my kids, who are very well looked after, well let's just say they wouldn't regret the decision for very long.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture