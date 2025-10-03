Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

GenEarly
GenEarly
24m

The link to Bolshevik Buzzfeed confirms that They/Them actually have Irreconcilable Differences as well with the "Deplorables", Christian Kirk "Extremeists", MAGA Patriots, "Turncoat" RFK,Jr. MAHA, America 1st USA Patriots.

MTG has had Doubts about the rinoRats and becoming more vocal on their Quisling submission to the Bolshevik democRats.

Understand that rinoRats are willing to throw America 1st & Patriots under the bus, like they (rinoRats) did to the Tea Party and House of Representative Repub Victory in 2010.

The Establishment Repubs were horrified at the Victory caused by such "Deplorable" RiffRaff***

***Riffraff definition: people, or a group of people, regarded as disreputable or worthless.

A National Divorce is only a 2nd option, I would postulate an American 1st USA Victory over these Bolshevik democRat ChiCom Soros-NWO $ponsors. Yes, it is a civil war, for better or worse, and don't expect too much from the rinoRats as they prefer their Rat cousins to We/Me/You.

