Confronting Ignorance: Bill O’Reilly’s LIES About Nathan Bedford Forrest DEBUNKED

Bill O’Reilly’s “Confronting Evil” slanders Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest as a monster alongside Mao & Stalin. The Sons of Confederate Veterans strike back with hard facts. Dr. Samuel Mitcham, author of Bust Hell Wide Open, and SCV leaders Ron & Walter Kennedy expose O’Reilly’s errors on Fort Pillow, the KKK, Reconstruction terror, and Forrest’s real record on race. Was Forrest a hero or a villain?

Did the Union League draw first blood?

Why did Forrest free more slaves than Lincoln? Watch the full takedown and decide for yourself…

