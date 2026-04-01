General Sherman, The Butcher of the South

(Some of you might have heard me say before, ‘I don’t have time to waste arguing with trolls,’ on social media. I usually ignore them. If they are consistently obnoxious, I generally just block them. Coincidentally, most of those who get blocked have ‘urinal sherman’ as their profile pic - DD)

(Dixie Forever via The Tactical Hermit) - General William Tecumseh Sherman is hailed as a hero only by those with dark, vile, and twisted souls—individuals who revel in the wanton destruction of innocent lives and the trampling of sacred rights.

This butcher of the South earned his infamous reputation through his scorched-earth March to the Sea and beyond, unleashing death, burning, looting, and murder upon defenseless American civilians in Georgia and the Carolinas during the War for Southern Independence.

He didn’t just target soldiers; he deliberately waged total war on women, children, and the elderly, stealing their property, denying their civil liberties, and reducing thriving Southern homes and farms to ashes. It’s no wonder he’s the darling of modern leftists—they admire tyrannical government figures who burst into homes, seize what isn’t theirs, and impose their iron will on the masses through terror and force.

Just as Antifa and their klan celebrate chaos and destruction today, they idolize Sherman for…

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