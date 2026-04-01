Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4d

Can’t wait for a little payback cuz like I said I don’t remember ever surrendering to a lesser person

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George Kocan's avatar
George Kocan
5d

I recall that Gen. Karl von Clousewitz wrote that the American Civil War was the first modern war, because of Sherman and the deliberate involvement of civilians in the casualties. I wonder what the Gen. would say about WWII and thereafter.

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