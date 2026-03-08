Lack of Electricity Will Kill You Just as Fast...
How The World Could Change In 7 Days When Lights Go Out
(I’ve worked in the Power field for 39 years. YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW FRAGILE YOUR WORLD IS! - DD)
How The World Could Change In 7 Days When Lights Go Out
(PreppGroup) - You might be thinking, hey, I’ve got this one covered! I’ve survived lots of power outages. If that is your thought process, you could not be more wrong.
Anyone who considers, even for a moment, how interconnected and interdependent our existence has become … so full of overly-complex, over-engineered, over-automated systems driving every aspect of our increasingly fragile existence that is dependent on just-in-time inventory and shipping virtually everything we need ridiculous distances … arrives at the same inescapable conclusion: that mankind has built a house of cards.
I doubt we could have created a more fragile world if it had been our aim from the beginning. We have painted ourselves into a corner and we are going to make a mess getting out.
Few analogies are as simple and powerful as tripping an electrical breaker to…
Having a background in Emergency Management, we always operated on the axiom that we were 15 days away from a total collapse of civilized society. That turned out to be WAY too optimistic. Event the 72 hour (just in time logistics) window is probably too generous. Stores will be cleaned out in hours, and your access to fuel will be gone almost immediately. Fun fact: The EMP Commission calculated that 90 % of Americans would be dead 6 months after a collapse of the electrical grid. Yee Haw!