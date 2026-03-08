Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Mrhounddog
1h

Having a background in Emergency Management, we always operated on the axiom that we were 15 days away from a total collapse of civilized society. That turned out to be WAY too optimistic. Event the 72 hour (just in time logistics) window is probably too generous. Stores will be cleaned out in hours, and your access to fuel will be gone almost immediately. Fun fact: The EMP Commission calculated that 90 % of Americans would be dead 6 months after a collapse of the electrical grid. Yee Haw!

