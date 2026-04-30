Alberta Prosperity Project Faces Court Date over Separation Referendum Role

(The Tyee) - The Alberta Prosperity Project has been under investigation by Alberta’s election commissioner since mid-January for allegedly failing to register as a third-party advertiser in the ongoing independence referendum petition campaign.

Court documents obtained by The Tyee show lawyers for Election Commissioner Paula Hale are scheduled to be in an Edmonton court on Monday in an attempt to gain an injunction against the Alberta Prosperity Project, or APP.

The injunction seeks to force the APP to register as a third-party advertiser and comply with an order to essentially show where its funding is coming from and how it is being spent.

The order also asks a judge to stop the APP from conducting any more advertising until it registers.

The court documents show the APP has defied two notices from an investigator to produce financial and other records related to its alleged advertising of the referendum petition.

The advertising is alleged to have occurred on social media, including…

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