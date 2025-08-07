Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
6d

WHY; There has to be time and context. Context isn’t possible until after combat is personally experienced.

Absent context… “why?” is a waste of precious and irreplaceable time.

Especially to those who haven’t context, because the “why” isn’t comprehensible … and worse the people who DO understand why are some sort of living, incarnate unbearable slight upon the manhood and authority of they who have no experience.

Which is why combat veterans are taciturn.

Usually.

We’re far from inarticulate, our mere presence is unbearable never mind the unforgivable affront of speaking.

If it wasn’t for my tortured conscience I’d be silent too…

Have a nice day. Hope the “why” is clarified.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture