Defending Our Colors from the adl

Dear ADL,

It has come to my attention that you have recently declared the Confederate Battle flag a “hate symbol”. I am curious to know as to what grounds you have reached this conclusion. Let me take a wild stab in the dark here and say “slavery”. You consider it the “flag of slavery”. First of all, your attempt to define what this flag means is totally and completely irrelevant. Only those to whom it belongs posses that right. Secondly, if you consider any Confederate flag to be a “flag of slavery”, then what do you consider the U.S. flag to be? After all, it flew over slavery for about 89 years, compared to the four years that the Confederacy existed. Not only that, but it is the flag that flew over the slave ships that sailed from New England ports to Africa where the slaves were purchased, and where they had already been enslaved by their own people.

Now, on the subject of slave ownership, let’s take a look at who actually owned slaves. From the link to this article…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight